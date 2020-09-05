Motorists asked to avoid area following East Tamaki crash

|
Emergency services are responding to a crash on East Tamaki Drive involving a bus and a car.
Police were alerted to the crash at around 8pm.
Initial indications are that several people have sustained injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Updates will be made when available.
