Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch

Sunday, 6 September, 2020 - 07:40

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found seriously injured at an address in Edgeware this morning.

Police were called to the address at around 2:47am.

The man was transferred to Christchurch Hospital but died shortly after.

One person was arrested at the scene and is assisting Police with our enquiries.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will continue this morning.