Road closed following serious crash in Dunsandel

Emergency services are responding to a collision between a milk tanker and a car at the intersection of Mainsouth Road and Parkins Road (State Highway One).
The crash was reported to Police at about 12.23pm.
Initial indications are that one person is seriously injured.
The road is closed and traffic is being diverted.
Updates will be made when available.
