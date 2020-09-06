Road blocked following Matarau crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are at the scene of crash on Pipiwai Road, Matarau, Whangarei.
Emergency services were alerted to a car vs powerpole crash at around 1:26pm.
One person is reported to be critically injured.
The road is blocked for now and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice