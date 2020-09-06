Man charged in relation to Christchurch death

|
Police have now charged a 31-year-old local man with murder in relation to the death of a 44-year-old man in Christchurch.
He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.
The name of the deceased man will not be released until Police have notified all of his next of kin.
