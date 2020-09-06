Diversions in place following crash involving bus and pedestrian

|
[ login or create an account ]
The crash at the intersection on Pitt Street and Karangahape Road was reported at 9.57pm.
The Serious Crash Unit are attending and diversions are in place around the crash scene.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.
There is no information available for release on injuries at this time.
No further updates are expected this evening.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice