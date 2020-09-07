200,000 sign up for historic Maori Language Moment

|
New Zealanders will set a record this MÄori Language Week as more than 200,000 people are already signed up to celebrate te reo as part of the country’s first, virtual MÄori Language Moment on Monday 14 September at 12pm.
Hei Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori nei, he tuatahitanga ka tutuki i ngÄ tÄngata o Aotearoa nÄ te mea kei tua atu i te 200,000 te tokomaha kua tuku i Å rÄtou ingoa ki te whakanui i te reo hei wÄhanga mÅ tÅ te motu WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori Ä-hangarau tuatahi ka rere hei te 12 karaka o te ahiahi o Mane, te 14 o Hepetema.
"We weren’t going to let COVID-19 stop us from bringing people together to celebrate te reo so instead of cancelling events, we went hard and decided to bring more people together than ever before," said Professor Rawinia Higgins, MÄori Language Commissioner.
Hei tÄ te Toihau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, hei tÄ Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins, "KÄore mÄtou e tuku ana mÄ KOWHEORI-19 e aukati tÄ mÄtou whakakao i ngÄ tÄngata ki te whakanui i te reo, nÅ reira i kaha tÄ mÄtou whai, tÄ mÄtou whakatau hoki kia tokomaha ake te hunga ka whakakaohia i te tokomaha kua kitea Ä mohoa nei."
"We are humbled and excited to see people from across Aotearoa - from our smallest towns to our largest cities, multinational companies, cafes, schools and kÅhanga - choosing to join us for a moment to celebrate te reo. Friends and whÄnau overseas are also joining us."
"E ngÄkau whakaiti ana, e hiamo ana hoki mÄtou i te kitenga i ngÄ tÄngata puta noa i Aotearoa - i Å tÄtou tÄone iti katoa ki ngÄ tÄone nui katoa, i ngÄ pakihi he whare Å rÄtou i te ao whÄnui, i ngÄ whare kawhe, i ngÄ kura me ngÄ kÅhanga - e whakatau ana ki te whai i a mÄtou mÅ tÄtahi wÄ ki te whakanui i te reo. Kei te piri mai hoki ngÄ hoa me ngÄ whÄnau o tÄwÄhi."
The MÄori Language Moment | Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori is part of the MÄori Language Commission’s plan to get 1 million people speaking, singing and celebrating te reo at the same time. The commission will host a Zui Mano - a Zoom meeting with 1000 attendees - for its own MÄori Language Moment
Ko Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori tÄtahi wÄhanga o tÄ Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori whai kia 1 miriona ngÄ tÄngata e kÅrero ana, e waiata ana, e whakanui ana hoki i te reo i te wÄ kotahi. Ka whakatÅ« hoki te kÅmihana i tÄtahi Zui Mano - he hui 1000 nei Åna tÄngata mÄ Zoom - i tÅna ake WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori.
"To safeguard te reo we want 1 million MÄori language speakers by 2040 but we want to start in 2020: even if only for a moment," said Professor Higgins.
"Hei haumaru i te reo, e pÄ«rangi ana mÄtou kia 1 miriona ngÄ kaikÅrero reo MÄori i mua i te 2040, engari e pÄ«rangi ana mÄtou kia tÄ«mata i te tau 2020: ahakoa mÅ tÅna wÄ noa iho nei," te kÄ« a Ahorangi Higgins.
"Those 200,000 people who have already signed up on our website https://tuku.reomaori.co.nz/ are sharing why they are joining us and what they will be doing. People’s reasons for joining reveal they want to see a future where te reo is a normal part of their family, community and country."
"Ko aua tÄngata e 200,000 kua tuku kÄ i Å rÄtou ingoa ki tÄ mÄtou pae tukutuku, ki https://tuku.reomaori.co.nz/, kei te whakamÅhio mai i ngÄ take e piri mai ana rÄtou ki a mÄtou, i ngÄ mahi hoki ka mahia e rÄtou. E whakaatuhia ana i ngÄ take e piri mai ana ngÄ tÄngata tÅ rÄtou pÄ«rangi ki tÄtahi anamata ko te reo MÄori tÄtahi Ähuatanga hanga noa i Å rÄtou whÄnau, i te hapori me te motu."
A Colmar Brunton poll commissioned in 2019 revealed 8 in 10 New Zealanders see te reo as part of their national identity.
I tÄtahi pÅti a Colmar Brunton, i tonoa rÄ i te tau 2019, i whakaatuhia ko te 8 o te 10 o ngÄ tÄngata o Aotearoa e whakaae ana ko te reo tÄtahi wÄhanga o Å rÄtou tuakiritanga Ä-motu.
"While te reo MÄori remains an endangered language the support for it is strong: we are intent on helping to turn those supporters into speakers," said Professor Higgins.
"Ahakoa e tata wharengaro tonu ana te reo MÄori, e kaha ana te tautoko kia ora ia: e waweruka ana mÄtou kia hurihia aua kaitautoko hei kaikÅrero," te kÄ« a Ahorangi Higgins.
A MÄori language hub - www.reomaori.co.nz - was also launched this week. At its heart is an online events calendar where people can upload and download events happening online, on land and overseas.
I tÄnei wiki hoki, ka whakatÅ«ria tÄtahi pÅ«tahi reo MÄori - www.reomaori.co.nz. Kei tÅna iho ko tÄtahi maramataka mÅ ngÄ kaupapa Ä-ipurangi hei uta atu, hei uta mai rÄnei i ngÄ kaupapa e rere ana i te ipurangi, i te whenua, i tÄwÄhi anÅ hoki.
Download Te Wiki o te reo MÄofri 2020 graphics here: https://www.reomaori.co.nz/rauemi/
