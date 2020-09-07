200,000 sign up for historic Maori Language Moment

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 08:30

New Zealanders will set a record this MÄori Language Week as more than 200,000 people are already signed up to celebrate te reo as part of the country’s first, virtual MÄori Language Moment on Monday 14 September at 12pm.

Hei Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori nei, he tuatahitanga ka tutuki i ngÄ tÄngata o Aotearoa nÄ te mea kei tua atu i te 200,000 te tokomaha kua tuku i Å rÄtou ingoa ki te whakanui i te reo hei wÄhanga mÅ tÅ te motu WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori Ä-hangarau tuatahi ka rere hei te 12 karaka o te ahiahi o Mane, te 14 o Hepetema.

"We weren’t going to let COVID-19 stop us from bringing people together to celebrate te reo so instead of cancelling events, we went hard and decided to bring more people together than ever before," said Professor Rawinia Higgins, MÄori Language Commissioner.

Hei tÄ te Toihau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, hei tÄ Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins, "KÄore mÄtou e tuku ana mÄ KOWHEORI-19 e aukati tÄ mÄtou whakakao i ngÄ tÄngata ki te whakanui i te reo, nÅ reira i kaha tÄ mÄtou whai, tÄ mÄtou whakatau hoki kia tokomaha ake te hunga ka whakakaohia i te tokomaha kua kitea Ä mohoa nei."

"We are humbled and excited to see people from across Aotearoa - from our smallest towns to our largest cities, multinational companies, cafes, schools and kÅhanga - choosing to join us for a moment to celebrate te reo. Friends and whÄnau overseas are also joining us."

"E ngÄkau whakaiti ana, e hiamo ana hoki mÄtou i te kitenga i ngÄ tÄngata puta noa i Aotearoa - i Å tÄtou tÄone iti katoa ki ngÄ tÄone nui katoa, i ngÄ pakihi he whare Å rÄtou i te ao whÄnui, i ngÄ whare kawhe, i ngÄ kura me ngÄ kÅhanga - e whakatau ana ki te whai i a mÄtou mÅ tÄtahi wÄ ki te whakanui i te reo. Kei te piri mai hoki ngÄ hoa me ngÄ whÄnau o tÄwÄhi."

The MÄori Language Moment | Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori is part of the MÄori Language Commission’s plan to get 1 million people speaking, singing and celebrating te reo at the same time. The commission will host a Zui Mano - a Zoom meeting with 1000 attendees - for its own MÄori Language Moment

Ko Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori tÄtahi wÄhanga o tÄ Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori whai kia 1 miriona ngÄ tÄngata e kÅrero ana, e waiata ana, e whakanui ana hoki i te reo i te wÄ kotahi. Ka whakatÅ« hoki te kÅmihana i tÄtahi Zui Mano - he hui 1000 nei Åna tÄngata mÄ Zoom - i tÅna ake WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori.

"To safeguard te reo we want 1 million MÄori language speakers by 2040 but we want to start in 2020: even if only for a moment," said Professor Higgins.

"Hei haumaru i te reo, e pÄ«rangi ana mÄtou kia 1 miriona ngÄ kaikÅrero reo MÄori i mua i te 2040, engari e pÄ«rangi ana mÄtou kia tÄ«mata i te tau 2020: ahakoa mÅ tÅna wÄ noa iho nei," te kÄ« a Ahorangi Higgins.

"Those 200,000 people who have already signed up on our website https://tuku.reomaori.co.nz/ are sharing why they are joining us and what they will be doing. People’s reasons for joining reveal they want to see a future where te reo is a normal part of their family, community and country."

"Ko aua tÄngata e 200,000 kua tuku kÄ i Å rÄtou ingoa ki tÄ mÄtou pae tukutuku, ki https://tuku.reomaori.co.nz/, kei te whakamÅhio mai i ngÄ take e piri mai ana rÄtou ki a mÄtou, i ngÄ mahi hoki ka mahia e rÄtou. E whakaatuhia ana i ngÄ take e piri mai ana ngÄ tÄngata tÅ rÄtou pÄ«rangi ki tÄtahi anamata ko te reo MÄori tÄtahi Ähuatanga hanga noa i Å rÄtou whÄnau, i te hapori me te motu."

A Colmar Brunton poll commissioned in 2019 revealed 8 in 10 New Zealanders see te reo as part of their national identity.

I tÄtahi pÅti a Colmar Brunton, i tonoa rÄ i te tau 2019, i whakaatuhia ko te 8 o te 10 o ngÄ tÄngata o Aotearoa e whakaae ana ko te reo tÄtahi wÄhanga o Å rÄtou tuakiritanga Ä-motu.

"While te reo MÄori remains an endangered language the support for it is strong: we are intent on helping to turn those supporters into speakers," said Professor Higgins.

"Ahakoa e tata wharengaro tonu ana te reo MÄori, e kaha ana te tautoko kia ora ia: e waweruka ana mÄtou kia hurihia aua kaitautoko hei kaikÅrero," te kÄ« a Ahorangi Higgins.

A MÄori language hub - www.reomaori.co.nz - was also launched this week. At its heart is an online events calendar where people can upload and download events happening online, on land and overseas.

I tÄnei wiki hoki, ka whakatÅ«ria tÄtahi pÅ«tahi reo MÄori - www.reomaori.co.nz. Kei tÅna iho ko tÄtahi maramataka mÅ ngÄ kaupapa Ä-ipurangi hei uta atu, hei uta mai rÄnei i ngÄ kaupapa e rere ana i te ipurangi, i te whenua, i tÄwÄhi anÅ hoki.

Download Te Wiki o te reo MÄofri 2020 graphics here: https://www.reomaori.co.nz/rauemi/