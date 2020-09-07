Pedestrian dies following serious crash at Pitt Street/Karangahape Road

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 09:30

Police can advise that a pedestrian has died following a serious crash involving a bus at the intersection of Karangahape Road and Pitt Street on Sunday night.

Police were called to the scene at 9.57pm. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

A Police investigation into the crash is currently underway and the Serious Crash Unit completed its examination of the scene last night.

Formal identification processes and next of kin advisories are to be carried out.