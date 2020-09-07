Next stage of Wakatipu wastewater upgrade to start - council

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 10:22

Work to install 870m of new wastewater pipe across the Queenstown town centre will start this week.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the work is the next stage of the Recreation Ground Pump Station and Rising Main upgrade project and will involve a method called horizontal directional drilling.

"This project started back in May as part of our plan to increase the resilience and capacity of the district’s wastewater network. Already we’ve installed over 650m of wastewater pipe down at Park Street and made good progress building the new pump station at the Recreation Ground Carpark. We’re now getting ready to start the next phase which will see wastewater pipe installed across the town centre and connected to the network," he said.

"To do this we’re using a method called horizontal directional drilling which involves the use of a specialised rig to drill a borehole 20-30m under the surface before the pipe that is being installed is pulled back through and connected."

QLDC Chief Engineer Ulrich Glasner explained that while it is the first time horizontal drilling has been used in Queenstown, the technique is widely used throughout New Zealand and the rest of the world.

"The drill rig will be situated at the Recreation Ground carpark and the borehole will exit at Park Street," Mr Glasner said.

"Pipes don’t come in 870m lengths so we’ve been welding together 15m lengths of pipe into two 435m lengths. These will be joined and floated across Lake Wakatipu to opposite Park Street where it will be pulled through the bore hole."

"Taking this approach means we can get the job done faster with less disruption for residents and businesses in the town centre," he said.

"That said, we acknowledge there has been disruption, particularly for Park Street residents. We’d like to thank all of the residents and businesses near our worksites. You’ve been incredibly patient while contractors get on with the job of delivering this important upgrade for the district," Mr Glasner said.

The drilling will start on 9 September and take approximately 4 weeks to complete.