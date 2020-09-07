Wisdom and wit of former Taranaki chairman remembered

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 11:43

Former Taranaki Regional Council Chair David Walter set high standards and left big shoes to fill, current Chair David MacLeod says.

Mr Walter, who passed away at the weekend, had been an invaluable mentor and set an inspired example in good governance, says Mr MacLeod.

"His leadership was a major factor in the Council’s ongoing successes. He was highly respected for his wisdom and renowned for his wit. His passing is a big loss for the regional community as well as those close to him. Our thoughts are with Isabel and the family. "

Born in 1939, Mr Walter was educated at Douglas Primary School and New Plymouth Boys’ High School. He was first elected to the Stratford County Council in 1974.

Mr Walter was elected to the Taranaki Regional Council in 1998 and became Deputy Chairman in November 1999. He was elected Chairman in 2001 and held the post until his retirement in 2007.

As Chairman, he was an ex-officio member of all Taranaki Regional Council committees, having previously chaired the Consents and Regulatory Committee from 1998 to 2001, during which time he was also a member of the Executive Committee and Regional Land Transport Committee 1998 - 2001.

He also served as a director of Port Taranaki Ltd and on the Taranaki Tree Trust and the SH3 Working Party. He was also active in Local Government NZ.

In addition, he served on the boards of Tourism Taranaki, TSB Bank and TSB Community Trust.

He was also a historian and author, with publications including Stratford: Shakespearean Town under the Mountain and a study of farming and social patterns in the Whangamomona area.

Mr Walter was awarded a QSO for public service in 1995.