You can help inspire a world of opportunity - Tertiary Education Commission

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 15:17

The Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) is putting out the call for community role models to volunteer to help inspire primary and intermediate students by signing up for a new programme where vounteers talk about the work they do, how they got started, the challenges they faced along the way, and why they love doing what they do.

Inspiring the Future provides students with a broader view of their job options and future work possibilities, by bringing a range of role models into schools to talk about their jobs and the study, training and how they got there. It is underpinned by the results in the Drawing the Future report that was released earlier this year and shows the narrow career aspirations of primary and intermediate students across New Zealand.

The programme is launching at schools in Dunedin, Gisborne and Auckland and invites individuals to to particpate in local Inspiring the Future events. Registrations of interest for Dunedin, Gisborne and Auckland to become a volunteer for the upcoming Inspiring the Future events are open now, visit https://www.inspiringthefuture.org.nz/en_nz/sign-up/.

"People in the local community signing on as role models is key to Inspiring the Future, because students want to hear real stories about real jobs from local people they can relate to," says TEC chief executive Tim Fowler. "Anyone can become a role model, no matter what your role or the journey you took to get there.

"As a role model you could make a real difference to children in your community. You could set a child on a career path that no one in their family has ever dreamed of, or help inspire them to break out of traditional roles.

"The benefit for New Zealand will be more qualified people in a broad range of professions. That will support innovation and creativity, and ensure the prosperity of the next generation."

Inspiring the Future events connect role models with students in a fun and interactive way. Through a question and answer session, students try to guess what the role models do, followed by the big reveal of their actual jobs. The event finishes with an interactive session where role models talk about their jobs, why they do what they do and how they got there.

This programme aims to help raise New Zealanders' education level and their skills and aspirations to meet the demands of work now and in the future.

"We asked thousands of children from across New Zealand, what job they wanted to do after finishing school. The Drawing the Future report showed they only considered a small range of jobs. More than half of all students aspired to only nine jobs! We want to inspire their future by showing them a much broader range of possibilities and how they can get there.

"It’s exciting to see the programme take flight in Dunedin, Gisborne and Auckland. Over the past few months we’ve been trialling the programme with some schools in these regions. That showed us that students learn a lot in a fun and interactive environment, and they are interested in the role models’ stories, no matter what their job."

The programme will be available to schools in the three regions from November.