Thumbs up for path upgrade - council

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 15:34

Users of the path behind the Mitre 10 building will have noticed a much smoother surface recently.

A temporary upgrade has been completed on the path using recycled asphalt road surfaces from recent city road upgrades funded by the Provincial Growth Fund.

Once asphalt road surfaces are removed, they can be screened and processed into a reusable materials which are suitable for paths, trails, unsealed roads and carparks.

Gillian Ward from the Gisborne Cycle and Walkway Trust said the work has made a significant difference and the path is now much more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.

"During level 4 lockdown, the path was well-used by people riding bikes, running and walking. The path had really deteriorated during the winter months, but with the upgrade it’s now suitable in all weather," said Mrs Ward.

"I’d like to congratulate Council and Mitre 10 for coming together to complete works like this, especially using recycled materials."

Mitre 10 owner Geoff Taylor worked with Mrs Ward and Council capital manager Darren Cox to find a temporary solution until plans were confirmed for the Taruheru Cycleway. Local company Siteworx Civil Ltd completed the work on the path.

"It’s been a great little project to be a part of and we’ve seen an increase in pedestrians and cyclists using the path. We’ve just completed more plantings and we’re looking forward to seeing the path being incorporated into the Alzheimer’s memory walk later this year," said Mr Taylor.

Similar works with recycled millings have been completed at Te Poho o RÄwiri, Te Kuri Ä Tuatai Marae and unsealed roads including Riverside and Lake roads.