Queenstown town centre street upgrades to start - Way to Go Group

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 17:05

A stormwater renewals project will begin on Lower Beach Street today as part of early works on the Queenstown Town Centre Street Upgrades project.

Jointly funded by the Government’s ‘Shovel Ready’ fund ($35m) and Queenstown Lakes District Council ($25m), the street upgrades will be delivered in two stages.

QLDC Mayor Jim Boult was thrilled to break ground on Lower Beach Street today marking the start of stage one.

"Today is a huge milestone and we’re thrilled to signal the start of the Queenstown Town Centre Street Upgrades which was the first of the ‘shovel ready’ projects announced by the Prime Minister in June," Mayor Boult said.

"This project comes at a challenging time and represents a significant investment into the future of the local economy. The project is part of a suite of investments to revitalise our town centre to help to bring our residents back into town, support local businesses and reinforce our position as a desirable place to visit whether it’s by domestic tourists or our international visitors in the future," Mayor Boult said.

"These upgrades have been on the cards since our Town Centre Masterplan was developed back in 2017 so I’m thrilled to celebrate getting the ball rolling today," he said.

Way to Go Chairperson and QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the stormwater upgrade was the beginning of works to transform Brecon Street, Rees Street, Beach Street, Park Street and Hotops Rise into slower speed, high quality public spaces that are safe, vibrant and accessible, weaving in local cultural storytelling.

Lower Beach Street will be closed to vehicles between 8.30am - 4.30pm Monday to Friday from 7 September until November so the work can be completed safely, with access for service vehicles allowed outside of these hours.

"We are very conscious that this work marks the start of ongoing disruption in the town centre while the upgrades are completed. We’re committed to working closely with affected businesses and residents to come up with a plan to ensure that supporting Queenstown and promoting local business is central to project delivery," Mr Hansby said.

The stormwater works have been scheduled so that they can be completed in November ahead of the Christmas trading period. The balance of the work is expected to start in early 2021, further minimising disruption for businesses over the usually busy summer holiday period.

More information on the Town Centre Street Upgrade project, including renders and key design elements, can be found here: www.qldc.govt.nz/qtc-street-upgrades