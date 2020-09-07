Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 22:00

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash on State Highway 50 near Tikokino, Hastings.

The crash involving a motorbike near Glencoe Station Road was reported around 8.10pm.

Initial reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries and been taken to hospital.

The road is closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.