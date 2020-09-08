Arrest made following Christchurch suspicious fires - Police

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 08:40

Police have made an arrest after three alleged arsons early on Monday 7 September in Christchurch at two churches and a cafe.

Last night, Christchurch Police charged a 21-year-old man in relation to the fires at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Parklands, the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral (Cardboard Cathedral) on Hereford Street, and the Beach Cafe and Wine Bar in New Brighton.

These premises are alleged to have been deliberately set on fire between 1am and 5.30am on Monday 7 September 2020.

The man has also been charged in relation to an attempted arson of a church in Kaiapoi, burglary and wilful damage.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson of the Canterbury CIB says the arrest was the result of good Police investigative work.

"We're pleased to have been able to bring about a swift result, which we hope will offer the community reassurance."

As this matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.