Abuse in Care Inquiry: New dates confirmed for State Redress public hearings

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 09:15

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has confirmed new dates for the two State Redress public hearings after they were delayed because of Covid-19.

The first hearing will focus on the experience of survivors in seeking redress (such as compensation, counselling, an apology etc) for abuse and/or neglect in the care of the State. The second hearing will focus on the Crown’s response to the survivor evidence and experience, and examine what processes have been, and still are, available to people who have been abused in care. Details are below.

The Royal Commission’s Redress investigation also includes examining redress claims and processes for abuse and/or neglect in faith-based institutions. Details of the two Faith-based Redress public hearings will be announced shortly.

State Redress public hearing: survivors’ experiences Monday 21 September to Tuesday 6 October - Auckland

Survivors who have sought redress for abuse suffered in State care will give evidence at this hearing, as will lawyers and others who have dealt with government departments on behalf of claimants. Witnesses will give evidence about civil claims made against the State, and civil litigation in the courts and before the Human Rights Review Tribunal. Read witness summaries and hearing timetable here.

State Redress public hearing: Crown response

Monday 19 October to Tuesday 3 November - Auckland

Witnesses for the Crown will describe the policy and operation of redress processes that have been and currently are available, as well as responding to evidence given by survivors, their lawyers and advocates at the first Redress public hearing.

Because of current Covid-19 restrictions, the first hearing is closed to the public. Restrictions also mean there will be three Commissioners present, rather than five. The Royal Commission will advise if this changes. All Abuse in Care Inquiry public hearings are accessible to the public via our website livestream.

Media can attend the public hearings, but numbers are limited. If you would like to report on a Royal Commission public hearing, you must adhere to our Media Guidelines which include applying to attend/report five business days before a public hearing. If your application to report is approved, you must comply with social distancing parameters at the hearing location.

The public hearings will take place at Level 2, 414 Khyber Pass Road, Newmarket, Auckland 1023.