Sky Tower fly’s the flag for mental health

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 10:23

Three white flags will fly from the very top of the Sky Tower this week, to show support for Fly the Flag - a campaign to raise awareness about mental health in the construction industry.

Fly the Flag is a campaign created by Mates in Construction - an organisation established to combat the high rate of suicide among construction workers in New Zealand.

SkyCity General Manager of Capital Development Arron Money says the construction industry has one of the highest rates of suicide in the commercial sector in New Zealand.

"Flying the flags from the top of the Sky Tower is our way of acknowledging the problem and empowering the industry to do something about it. The flags are a visual reminder for workers to stop and have the courage to ask a mate if they are alright," says Money.

As a mark of respect for the families who have lost loved ones to suicide, the Sky Tower will be lit as large ribbon with colours of orange and gold on Thursday 10 September to support World Suicide Prevention Day.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.