Tupare awarded top spot in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice - Council

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 10:27

TÅ«pare has been awarded the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, placing it in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

Already recognised with the highest six-star rating from the NZ Gardens Trust, this is another notch in TÅ«pare’s belt as a world-class property.

"It’s something for the whole region to celebrate, especially with all the challenges facing travel and tourism," says the Council Chair, David MacLeod. "TÅ«pare is a regional jewel to be proud of."

The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews from the pre COVID-19 period. Award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveller reviews and ratings.

The Council’s Regional Gardens Manager, Greg Rine, says the accolade is no surprise.

"We’ve seen how TÅ«pare has captured visitors’ hearts with its winding hillside paths and stunning collections of rhododendrons, azaleas and spring bulbs which are a wonderful legacy of the vision of the founder Sir Russell Matthews himself" says Mr Rine.

TÅ«pare is well known for transporting its visitors back in time with its perfectly landscaped garden and deep history with the Matthews family, who lived in the Chapman-Taylor house from 1932. The river flat is a popular swimming spot during the summer months with free picnic areas and barbecues next to the Waiwhakaiho.

Located at 487 Mangorei Rd in New Plymouth, TÅ«pare is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is free to visit.

To see traveller reviews and popular features of TÅ«pare, visit, www.tripadvisor.co.nz/Attraction_Review-g255112-d3748433-Reviews-Tupare-New_Plymouth_Taranaki_Region_North_Island.html

Or find TÅ«pare on Facebook.