Awards for Nelson youth workers

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 10:54

Three of the region’s most dedicated youth workers are being recognised on Friday (11 Sept) at the annual Nelson Tasman Youth Worker Awards. The 2020 awards will mark the input of Daniel Hawke, Elliot Le Page and Tiegan Maru.

"This year we are celebrating workers that have not only made sacrifices to their personal lives but have gone over and above to support the youth development of some of our region's most vulnerable young people," said Nelson Tasman Youth Workers Collective Coordinator Sally Wood.

Daniel Hawke of Youth Nelson left a well-paid government position eight years ago to take up a tutor role with Youth Nelson, supporting young people excluded from the mainstream education system. Woods said alternative education teachers are paid less than their mainstream counterparts and need very specialist skills to be able to mentor, support and educate young students. She said Daniel is respected by staff and plays an integral part in giving young people an education experience that meets their often complex needs.

Elliot Le Page provides a weekend and late night safety net for young people in the region’s town centres. Since 2008 Elliot has been a street ambassador working until 4am to de-escalate potentially violent situations and to provide first aid and other emergency support to limit harm from alcohol and other drugs. "Despite having a young family and a full-time job he has been committed to being out there and supporting young people when other services are closed," Woods said. "Elliot is well known to the late night 18-24-year-old crowd for his sense of humour, high visibility vest, juggling balls and his leadership in the Youth and Community Works street ambassador team."

Tiegan Maru works at the Motueka Recreation Centre and has undertaken Level 3 and Level 4 Certificates in Youth Work to inform her work. Tiegan has also built a group of Motueka High School students to a high functioning youth governance group who now have a seat at the Motueka Community Board; and has also developed and delivered an accredited Gateway programme in Sport and Recreation for students from the school.

A private awards luncheon for close family, friends and colleagues is taking place on Friday 11 September, between 11-1.30pm, hosted at the Backalley Café, Nelson. Students from the Nelson Training School hospitality course will be preparing and serving up a special lunch.