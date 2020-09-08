Nominations for Gisborne Council by-election close in two weeks

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 12:21

Nominations are open for city ward candidates to stand in the upcoming local by-election, and if you’re interested in nominating you will need to get in quickly.

"Nominations will close at 12 noon, Wednesday 23 September, and the by-election will be held by postal vote from 28 October to 19 November," said Council’s director of internal partnerships, James Baty.

"Becoming a Councillor provides a wonderful opportunity to make a difference to the lives of fellow citizens."

The list of candidates will be made public on 26 September, and if you are enrolled in the Gisborne city ward you will receive voting documents by mail between 28 October and 3 November. The official declaration of the result and public notice will be made on 21 November.

"I’d like to encourage people who are thinking about nominating and haven’t already, to step up and start the process," Mr Baty said.

"It’s important you think about it in some detail, and to be confident you have the essential skills to bring to the role.

"It is a serious commitment, but it is also a wonderful chance and an honour to hold public office and to serve your community."