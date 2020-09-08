Overnight Puhoi Road closure for concrete pour at Arawhiti ki Puhoi Viaduct

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 12:24

Overnight Pūhoi Road closure for concrete pour at Arawhiti ki Pūhoi Viaduct September 2020 | Ara Tūhono -Pūhoi to Warkworth Project

Pouring of concrete onto the recently installed deck panels on Te Arawhiti ki Pūhoi viaduct across Pūhoi Road is about to begin.

For safety reasons and to minimise the disruption to the travelling public, the work will be carried out at night. A small section of Pūhoi Road will be closed for up to five nights, from

Sunday 13 September to Thursday 17 September between 9:30pm to 4:00am. Signposted detours and stop/go traffic management will be in place.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their travel for outside the closure hours where possible, as the detours will add a considerable amount of time to journeys. The dates are weather dependent and may be postponed if necessary.

NX2 apologises for any inconvenience caused during the closure and thanks motorists and the local community for their understanding while this important work is completed.

When it opens in mid-May 2022, the Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth.

The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable transport connection between Auckland and Northland.