Arthur's Pass precautionary boil water notice lifted - council

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 13:14

Residents connected to the Arthur’s Pass water supply are advised they no longer need to boil water.

The Selwyn District Council has received test results showing that the water is clear of E.coli and safe to drink.

The Council wishes to thank residents for their patience while the notice was in place.

If residents have any questions they can contact the Council Helpline on 03 347 2800 or 03 318 8338.