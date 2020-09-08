Emergency services are attending a serious crash north of Wairoa - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 38 in Tuai, north of Wairoa.
The single-motorcycle crash was reported about 11:10am.
The road is not blocked but traffic management will be put in place at the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
