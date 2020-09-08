'Police appealing to public following North Shore attempted robberies'

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 16:05

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill, WaitematÄ Police

Police investigating two attempted robberies in the North Shore are appealing to the public to help identify a group of men.

On the evening of Saturday September 5, a group of people wearing masks rushed into a dairy in Beach Haven, and begun climbing over the counter and attempted to steal items, when they were discovered and confronted by a staff member.

They immediately ran out of the shop and fled in a stolen silver 1999 Honda Accord.

Shortly afterwards, the offenders have arrived at a liquor store in Forrest Hill and have again attempted to steal a number of items but fled when they were confronted by the store owner.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill says Police are making a number of extensive enquiries into the incidents, including reviewing CCTV footage.

"We believe these people may be able to assist us with our enquiries and we’re urging anyone who recognises them to do the right thing and contact Police," he says.

Anyone who recognises them, or with information about their identities, is urged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200906/2016.

Information can also be provided via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.