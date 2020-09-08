SportsNZ Fund helping local sporties - council

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 16:50

A lineup of orderly fashioned uniformed kids on the sports field is the result of a mass of (rewarding) hard work.

And it’s thanks to initiatives like SportsNZ funding rounds that makes it all that much easier.

The most recent round of funding from the SportsNZ Rural Travel Fund has been disbursed, and Hurunui Hockey Club is thrilled to bits. It has received $925, which will assist largely funding the travel involved with getting the players to and from training and games in Christchurch.

Across the Hurunui district, SportsNZ has granted $9500 to make things just a bit easier for these country clubs. There are six players at Hurunui Hockey Club who will benefit from the funding, who play in Christchurch competitions but need transport at different times depending on when their own trainings and games take place. Lourdes Mones-Cazon is a local mother with children involved in the Club, and plays a big part herself in helping organise the teams.

"My husband and I have seven kids, and last year all of them were playing sports, four of them in town. We ended up using 2,400 litres of petrol in one season."

The SportsNZ funding allows for $154 per players.

"Which covers a few trips to town. Everything counts, we are very grateful for the generous donation!"

She said any encouragement for children to be able to play in the Canterbury Hockey competitions is great, because they grow so much as players and it opens up a world of opportunities for them.

The SportsNZ Rural Travel Fund has been disbursed and the following sports clubs were successful -

Amberley Pony Club

$1500

Amberley Rugby Football Club

$2000

Amuri Area School

$1000

Amuri Boxing Group

$1560

Cheviot Netball Club

$750

Hanmer Springs Rugby Club

$940

Hanmer Springs Swimming Club

$1325

Hanmer Springs Tennis Club

$625

Hurunui Hockey Club

$925

Hurunui Rangers Football Club

$2125

Hurunui Rugby Football Club

$2250

Waiau Netball Club

$500