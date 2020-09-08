Hawke's Bay TB response update - OSPRI

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 17:34

Herds being investigated are herds that need further testing to determine if they are clear or infected with TB

One new herd in Opouahi North has been classified as TB-infected in the last week, bringing the current total to 19 herds with a TB-infected status in the Hawke’s Bay TB Response area. 15 of the 19 infected herds have completed a first clear whole herd test. Of these herds with clear first tests, at least half are expected to achieve confirmed clear status at their next test. For infected status herds to return to a clear status, two clear whole herd tests are required no less than six months apart, these tests may include an additional blood test for part or all of the herd.

The first round of herd testing in the Movement Control Area in response to the cluster of infections is almost complete. Annual testing for all eligible herds within the Movement Control Area is now in progress.

Movement of feeder calves for rearing: As per standard Movement Control Area requirements, calves under 3 months of age can be moved without testing, provided they are from herds with a clear TB status. Any cattle or deer 3 months of age and older being moved from a property within the Movement Control Area require a clear TB test within 60 days before movement

Investigations into four herds have closed in the past week with no infection identified; no new investigations have begun

166,322 individual animals have been tested in the Movement Control Area since November last year, with a total of 50 confirmed as TB-infected in that period

277 pre-movement tests have been completed since February

At recent Hawke’s Bay TB Meetings, questions were raised regarding what role feral pigs play in TB. For more information, please see factsheet located here

For more information on the Movement Control Area, possum control operations and farmer support service please visit ospri.co.nz/hawkes-bay

