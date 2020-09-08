|
Police and emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash on SH26 near Morrinsville, Matamata Piako.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 7.50pm.
The road is blocked and traffic management are en route to the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
