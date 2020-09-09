New SH3 funding welcomed - Taranaki Regional Council

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 11:17

New safety improvements announced for SH3 immediately south of New Plymouth have been welcomed by the region’s peak transport planning body.

"We’re pleased to see the improvements will include a new roundabout at the corner of the highway and Mangorei Rd," says Taranaki Regional Councillor Matt McDonald, chair of the Regional Transport Committee. "This intersection has long been of concern."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says funding of almost $2 million has been approved for SH3 safety improvements between New Plymouth and Egmont Village, under the Government’s ‘Road to Zero 2020-2030’ road safety programme.

It says there have been 163 crashes on the New Plymouth-Egmont Village section of SH3 since 2020, resulting in 17 serious injuries.

Cr McDonald says the Committee looks forward to an early start on the project, and hopes further funding will be made available to extend SH3 safety improvements all the way to HÄwera.