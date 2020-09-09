Challenging play spaces wanted for older children - council

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 12:04

Older children, skateparks, bike tracks, basketball hoops, and equipment for children with disabilities are the most desired play spaces for Dunedin.

This is among the findings of the Dunedin City Council’s play spaces survey which 904 adults and 1,345 children responded to in July and August this year.

Acting Group Manager Parks and Recreation Scott MacLean says, "The survey results give us a much better understanding of the community’s views on our play spaces and what types of equipment and playground attractions they want in the future. These results will be invaluable in helping us decide how we invest in the city’s playgrounds and skateparks over the next 10 years."

The DCC has also investigated play trends, compared Dunedin’s play areas with other councils and assessed whether playgrounds and skateparks are still fit-for-purpose. This information, combined with the survey results, will help DCC develop a Play Space Strategic Plan.