Changes to NCEA for Auckland students - NZQA

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 11:40

The government has announced temporary changes to NCEA for Auckland students to recognise the disruption caused by the second COVID-19 lockdown in the region.

These changes are in addition to those announced for all students in June and will apply for students whose schools have operated under Alert Level 3 during Term 3 or Term 4.

Students in Auckland will earn 1 additional Learning Recognition credit for every 4 credits they achieve through internal or external assessment. At NCEA Level 1 this is to a maximum of 16 Learning recognition credits, while at NCEA Levels 2 and 3 the maximum is 12.

Changes have also been made to certificate endorsements for Auckland students. Instead of 46 credits, Merit and Excellence Certificate Endorsements can be achieved with 44 credits in 2020.

In addition, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu (The Correspondence School) will offer extra places in their Summer School, for students that require additional credits to gain their NCEA or University Entrance.