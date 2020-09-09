Invercargill Police investigate aggravated robbery

|
Invercargill Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Strathern business premises on Saturday 5 September.
A man entered the Brown Street Foodcentre, near the intersection of Brown Street and McQuarrie Street, at about 9pm.
He threatened staff with what appeared to be piece of wood and a knife.
The man was described as about 185cm tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information can contact Police via 105 and quote file number 200906/1666.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
