Kaipara District Council announces second stage of Pouto Road upgrade

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 13:05

Approval from the Provincial Growth Fund and the release of $2.8 million means Kaipara District Council can progress with sealing the second section of Pouto Road (Phase 2). Phase 2 is the section of Pouto Road from Ari Ari Road to Pouto Point. Sealing of the first 10kms of Pouto Road (Phase 1) is due to start later this year. The completion of the two stages means the full length of the peninsula road will be sealed. This work is part of the Kaipara KickStart programme, led by the Council to invest in economic growth and improve community wellbeing. Project Manager Curt Martin believes the sealing will dramatically improve access to the area. "Sealing Pouto Road is a significant roading project, one of the largest in Northland in recent years. I’m looking forward to getting it completed and seeing Pouto residents and the wider Kaipara community benefit." says Martin.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith sees the Pouto Road sealing as a key part of the Kaipara KickStart programme. "Pouto Peninsula is a uniquely special and ancient part of Kaipara District. Sealing Pouto Road will make safer and easier access to the area, and will unlock tourism and business opportunities for our local people. Along with the proposed wharf at Pouto and the other elements of the Kaipara KickStart programme, this work can enable the area to become a thriving hub once again."

Pouto Road Phase 2 sealing is expected to be completed by April 2022.