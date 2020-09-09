Clock ticking on Te Hiku Community Board by-election - Far North Council

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 13:30

Time is running out for Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision residents and ratepayers to elect a new representative to the Te Hiku Community Board.

Voting closes in just over a week at midday on Thursday 17 September. However, as of today, just 712, or 30.08 per cent of eligible voters had returned voting documents.

The four candidates standing for election to Te Hiku Community Board (Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision) are:

Boyd Rupapera

Whetu Rutene

Bill Subritzky (Awanui Progressive and Ratepayers’ Association).

Electors intending to return their voting documents by post should do so by Friday 11 September if they want to meet the 12 noon, 17 September deadline. After that, voting documents can still be hand delivered to the Council’s Kaitaia Service Centre at Te Ahu during normal office hours right up until voting closes.

Anyone not on the residential or ratepayer roll can enrol up till and including Wednesday 16 September, the day before the close of voting.

Electors wishing to enrol or update their details on the Electoral Commission’s Residential Roll can do so by visiting their local postal agency. They can also phone 0800 ENROL NOW (0800 36 76 56) or go to www.vote.nz to enrol online.

Those who live outside the area but pay rates in the Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision of the Te Hiku Ward, can enrol on the ratepayer roll. Enrolments can be made by phoning the Electoral Office, Far North District Council on 0800 922 822.