Massey University delivers series of online presentations to university in Indonesia

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 14:45

Agriculture postgraduate students at the University of Mataram in Indonesia have been challenged by a Massey University professor to use their qualification to empower and support local farmers in defining the agri-food future.

Professor Chris Anderson from Massey’s School of Agriculture and Environment presented to over 80 participants from the University of Mataram Postgraduate Faculty. The Zoom lecture was part of an online lecture series that has taken place during COVID-19 to maintain a strong and enduring international relationship between the two universities.

Professor Anderson identified a number of key challenges that already existed in Indonesia before highlighting the opportunities for agriculture in the world of the ‘new normal’.

"Your future as postgraduates is to be the link between agriculture and resilience, and your communities. Be the thought leaders, managers, doers and innovators."

Massey re-signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Mataram in 2018 to increase areas for potential collaboration and co-operation, such as teaching, research, and student and staff exchanges.

The relationship has already produced successful projects, such as the East Indonesia Innovative Farm Systems and Capability for Agribusiness Activity, which aims to increase the capability of corn and cattle farmers in Dompu on the island of Sumbawa and with growers of fresh fruit and vegetables in North Lombok on the island of Lombok.