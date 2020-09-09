Gisborne Council focus on Maori Wards, housing and population

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 15:01

Next week Council continues its early engagement on the Long Term Plan 2021-31, with an online hui on housing, population growth and MÄori Wards.

"Although Council does not build houses, we know there is a demand for more houses and more affordable housing," said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

"TairÄwhiti is a great place to live and this is reflected in our steady population growth. While we’re enjoying economic development because of this, it brings increased demands on housing and infrastructure."

Mayor Stoltz said Council was seeking community input on whether it should put more resources into supporting housing developments by fast tracking planning and building more infrastructure.

Council will also consult on introducing Maori wards in the next local body elections.

"MÄori make up nearly 50% of the population in TairÄwhiti and for the next local body election we would like to know if we should introduce one or more MÄori wards (or seats) on Council," Mayor Stoltz said.

"Establishing MÄori wards would help ensure MÄori representation in Council is more reflective of the makeup of our community. New Plymouth and Tauranga councils have both recently voted to establish MÄori wards at their next local body elections."

The final matter Council is seeking community input on next week is Council’s new vision: "TairÄwhiti Rising. It all starts here."

"We believe this vision captures the essence of living here, where we are first to see the sun rise. It also acknowledges our cultural heritage, and that we are bouncing back strongly from Covid-19," Mayor Stoltz said.

"We are excited by this vision and are seeking feedback from our community whether it fits comfortably with your view of our region as well."

Council will hold the online hui on Monday, 14 September at 10am, where you will be able to follow the link and listen to staff who work in these areas discuss the major issues. You can post questions before, during or after the hui by following the links below.

Online hui

10am, Monday, 7 September, accessed at https://tellus.gdc.govt.nz/comm-outcomes-hui

Email your questions to feedback@gdc.govt.nz

The hui will be recorded and available on the Council website.