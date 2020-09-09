Graeme Dingle Foundation seeks urgent funding for Papakura youth

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 15:17

The Graeme Dingle Foundation announced today that in the wake of COVID-19 its ongoing work to strengthen the mental resilience of youth is now more vital than ever, as it looks for a new key partner to help continue its work in Papakura.

Papakura is a key part of the Foundation’s work with youth with its programmes successfully supporting many low decile schools in one of Auckland’s fastest growing areas.

The CEO of the Graeme Dingle Foundation, Jenny Stiles says the charitable organisation currently provides support to 1,317 low decile students in Papakura which is fundamental to ensuring their resilience and ability to deal with life’s challenges including the ongoing uncertainty created by COVID-19.

"We support a third (33%) of low decile schools in Papakura through the Foundation’s key programmes Kiwi Can and Stars, and the impact on youth and the community is profound. Pleasingly when we surveyed these schools, we found that 83% of students said that the Stars programme had helped them feel more confident about what they can achieve, and 80% of teachers said that Kiwi Can positively impacts student attitudes," said Stiles.

However, Stiles says after four years partnering with Australian retailer Supre and their philanthropic arm, Supre Foundation, which delivered significant support enabling programmes to be implemented into Papakura schools, the Foundation is now looking for a new partner.

"We cannot thank Supre Foundation enough for their enormous generosity of spirit and kindness for helping the Graeme Dingle Foundation deliver our programmes to build the confidence and resilience of thousands of Papakura school students. Due to their funding having to come to an end, we are now hoping to secure a new partner who can continue to fund and support these programmes well into the future to help a new generation of students," says Stiles.

Stiles notes that for every $1 invested in the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s programmes to empower New Zealand youth, there is an average $7.80 return to the New Zealand economy. -

Charlotte Castle the Principal of Red Hill School in Papakura says Kiwi Can has provided another set of positive role models to work alongside the school staff to assist and support students to make positive learning and life choices.

"Our Students have engaged in all aspects of the programme and see our mentors as members of our extended whanau. As a school we want our students to be connected, well-rounded, resilient and active members of our community. The concepts shared within the Kiwi Can programme encompass these and this ensures that there is continuity in the messages we are sending and sharing with our students."

Likewise, Kelly Preston the Deputy Principal of Papakura High School says the Graeme Dingle Stars Kia Rangatira programme provides the school’s rangatahi an amazing opportunity to develop and implement leadership skills across their peers.

"We have seen the development of students’ confidence and self-management throughout their time in the Stars programme. The junior students who are exposed to having the senior kaiÄwhina in the programme have excellent role models that they look up to and strive to become. The programme has been an integral part of the school life and we are hugely grateful for the programme and the facilitators who support our taiohi. "

"Ko te ahurei o te tamaiti aroha o tÄtou mahi" translates as ‘Let the uniqueness of the child guide our work’. This whakataukÄ« is an excellent reflection of how the programme has wrapped around our taiohi to nurture and embrace the diversity and uniqueness of everyone involved. The programme upholds the mana of all our students and provides a platform where they can achieve success through gaining the tools to be Rangatira!"