Hillpark proposed as official name for suburb in Manurewa - NZGB

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 17:43

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) is inviting public submissions on officially assigning the locally used name of Hillpark for the suburb in Manurewa, Auckland.

Submissions for and against will be accepted by the NZGB between 9 September and 9 November 2020.

"The NZGB wants to hear from all who want to have a say about this name proposal, especially from those in the community most affected," says Wendy Shaw, Secretary of the NZGB.

"We encourage active participation by everyone to help the NZGB make a decision that is right for the community, follows good naming practice, is meaningful and is enduring," Ms Shaw says.

The NZGB considered a Hillpark Residents’ Association proposal to make official the suburb name at its July hui (meeting) this year. They described its unique natural and heritage characteristics which have helped build a suburban identity and which should be recognised. The name derives from ‘The Hill’, a homestead build in 1910 and rebuilt in 1925, and in reference to the stands of regenerated native forest that were retained as parks.

Key factors in accepting the proposal included the long-term local use of the name dating back to 1961 when it was first developed, support from Manurewa Local Board, and support from residents including a petition with over 360 signatories and consensus on the proposed suburb boundaries.

The proposed boundaries for Hillpark generally follow Puhinui Creek to the north, State Highway 1 (Auckland Motorway) to the east, Alfriston Road to the south and Great South Road to the west.

Further information, including the exact boundaries and how to make a submission can be found at www.linz.govt.nz/hillpark.

E hiahia ana te New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) kia tāpaea mai e te iwi tūmatanui ō rātou whakaaro mō te whakamana i te ingoa o Hillpark e whakamahia ana i te rohe, mō tēnei o ngā tapa taone kei Manurewa, Tāmakimakaurau. Ka whakaaetia e te NZGB kia tae mai ngā whakaaro i waenga i te 9 o Mahuru me te 9 o Whiringa-ā-rangi 2020.

Hei tā Wendy Shaw, Hēkeretari o te NZGB, "Kei te hiahia rongo kōrero te NZGB i te katoa e hiahia ana ki te tuku whakaaro mai mō te tono ingoa nei, ina koa te hunga o te hapori ka kaha te pā o tēnei ki a rātou."

Hei tāna anō, "E whakahau ana mātou kia whai wāhi mai te katoa hei āwhina i te NZGB ki te whakatau tika mō te hapori, kia taunahatia i runga i te tikanga pai, kia whai tikanga, kia mau roa ai."

I whakaarotia e te NZGB te tono a te Hillpark Residents’ Association kia whakamanahia te ingoa o te tapa taone i tāna hui o te Hōngongoi i tēnei tau. I whakamārama rātou i ōna āhuatanga māori noho taonga tuku iho ahurei, kua āwhina nei ki te hanga tuakiri tapa taone e tika ana kia mōhiotia. I takea mai te ingoa i ‘Te Hill’, tētahi kāinga i hangaia i te tau 1910, ka hangaia anō i te 1925, e tohu ana anō i ngā uru rākau māori kua tupu mai anō, i tiakina hei papa rāhui.

Ko ngā take matua i whakaaetia ai te tono ko te auroa o te whakamahia o te ingoa i te rohe, ka hoki nei ki te tau 1961 i te whanaketanga tuatahi, i te tautokohia e te Manurewa Local Board, me te hunga noho ki reira, tae atu ki tētahi petihana neke atu i te 360 ngā waitohu, me te whakaae a te katoa ki ngā pou tawhā mō te tapa taone.

Ko ngā pou tawhā kua takoto mō Hillpark ka whai i te Manga o Puhinui ki te raki, i te Huanui Matua 1 (Huanui o Tāmakimakaurau) ki te rāwhiti, i Alfriston Road ki te tonga me Great South Road ki te uru.

Ka kitea ētahi atu kōrero, tae atu ki ngā pou tawhā tūturu me te āhua o te tāpae whakaaro mai i www.linz.govt.nz/hillpark.