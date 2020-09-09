Hillpark proposed as official name for suburb in Manurewa - NZGB

|
The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) is inviting public submissions on officially assigning the locally used name of Hillpark for the suburb in Manurewa, Auckland.
Submissions for and against will be accepted by the NZGB between 9 September and 9 November 2020.
"The NZGB wants to hear from all who want to have a say about this name proposal, especially from those in the community most affected," says Wendy Shaw, Secretary of the NZGB.
"We encourage active participation by everyone to help the NZGB make a decision that is right for the community, follows good naming practice, is meaningful and is enduring," Ms Shaw says.
The NZGB considered a Hillpark Residents’ Association proposal to make official the suburb name at its July hui (meeting) this year. They described its unique natural and heritage characteristics which have helped build a suburban identity and which should be recognised. The name derives from ‘The Hill’, a homestead build in 1910 and rebuilt in 1925, and in reference to the stands of regenerated native forest that were retained as parks.
Key factors in accepting the proposal included the long-term local use of the name dating back to 1961 when it was first developed, support from Manurewa Local Board, and support from residents including a petition with over 360 signatories and consensus on the proposed suburb boundaries.
The proposed boundaries for Hillpark generally follow Puhinui Creek to the north, State Highway 1 (Auckland Motorway) to the east, Alfriston Road to the south and Great South Road to the west.
Further information, including the exact boundaries and how to make a submission can be found at www.linz.govt.nz/hillpark.
E hiahia ana te New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) kia tÄpaea mai e te iwi tÅ«matanui Å rÄtou whakaaro mÅ te whakamana i te ingoa o Hillpark e whakamahia ana i te rohe, mÅ tÄnei o ngÄ tapa taone kei Manurewa, TÄmakimakaurau. Ka whakaaetia e te NZGB kia tae mai ngÄ whakaaro i waenga i te 9 o Mahuru me te 9 o Whiringa-Ä-rangi 2020.
Hei tÄ Wendy Shaw, HÄkeretari o te NZGB, "Kei te hiahia rongo kÅrero te NZGB i te katoa e hiahia ana ki te tuku whakaaro mai mÅ te tono ingoa nei, ina koa te hunga o te hapori ka kaha te pÄ o tÄnei ki a rÄtou."
Hei tÄna anÅ, "E whakahau ana mÄtou kia whai wÄhi mai te katoa hei Äwhina i te NZGB ki te whakatau tika mÅ te hapori, kia taunahatia i runga i te tikanga pai, kia whai tikanga, kia mau roa ai."
I whakaarotia e te NZGB te tono a te Hillpark Residents’ Association kia whakamanahia te ingoa o te tapa taone i tÄna hui o te HÅngongoi i tÄnei tau. I whakamÄrama rÄtou i Åna Ähuatanga mÄori noho taonga tuku iho ahurei, kua Äwhina nei ki te hanga tuakiri tapa taone e tika ana kia mÅhiotia. I takea mai te ingoa i ‘Te Hill’, tÄtahi kÄinga i hangaia i te tau 1910, ka hangaia anÅ i te 1925, e tohu ana anÅ i ngÄ uru rÄkau mÄori kua tupu mai anÅ, i tiakina hei papa rÄhui.
Ko ngÄ take matua i whakaaetia ai te tono ko te auroa o te whakamahia o te ingoa i te rohe, ka hoki nei ki te tau 1961 i te whanaketanga tuatahi, i te tautokohia e te Manurewa Local Board, me te hunga noho ki reira, tae atu ki tÄtahi petihana neke atu i te 360 ngÄ waitohu, me te whakaae a te katoa ki ngÄ pou tawhÄ mÅ te tapa taone.
Ko ngÄ pou tawhÄ kua takoto mÅ Hillpark ka whai i te Manga o Puhinui ki te raki, i te Huanui Matua 1 (Huanui o TÄmakimakaurau) ki te rÄwhiti, i Alfriston Road ki te tonga me Great South Road ki te uru.
Ka kitea Ätahi atu kÅrero, tae atu ki ngÄ pou tawhÄ tÅ«turu me te Ähua o te tÄpae whakaaro mai i www.linz.govt.nz/hillpark.
