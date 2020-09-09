Hillpark proposed as official name for suburb in Manurewa - NZGB

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 17:43

The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) is inviting public submissions on officially assigning the locally used name of Hillpark for the suburb in Manurewa, Auckland.

Submissions for and against will be accepted by the NZGB between 9 September and 9 November 2020.

"The NZGB wants to hear from all who want to have a say about this name proposal, especially from those in the community most affected," says Wendy Shaw, Secretary of the NZGB.

"We encourage active participation by everyone to help the NZGB make a decision that is right for the community, follows good naming practice, is meaningful and is enduring," Ms Shaw says.

The NZGB considered a Hillpark Residents’ Association proposal to make official the suburb name at its July hui (meeting) this year. They described its unique natural and heritage characteristics which have helped build a suburban identity and which should be recognised. The name derives from ‘The Hill’, a homestead build in 1910 and rebuilt in 1925, and in reference to the stands of regenerated native forest that were retained as parks.

Key factors in accepting the proposal included the long-term local use of the name dating back to 1961 when it was first developed, support from Manurewa Local Board, and support from residents including a petition with over 360 signatories and consensus on the proposed suburb boundaries.

The proposed boundaries for Hillpark generally follow Puhinui Creek to the north, State Highway 1 (Auckland Motorway) to the east, Alfriston Road to the south and Great South Road to the west.

Further information, including the exact boundaries and how to make a submission can be found at www.linz.govt.nz/hillpark.

E hiahia ana te New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) kia tÄpaea mai e te iwi tÅ«matanui Å rÄtou whakaaro mÅ te whakamana i te ingoa o Hillpark e whakamahia ana i te rohe, mÅ tÄnei o ngÄ tapa taone kei Manurewa, TÄmakimakaurau. Ka whakaaetia e te NZGB kia tae mai ngÄ whakaaro i waenga i te 9 o Mahuru me te 9 o Whiringa-Ä-rangi 2020.

Hei tÄ Wendy Shaw, HÄkeretari o te NZGB, "Kei te hiahia rongo kÅrero te NZGB i te katoa e hiahia ana ki te tuku whakaaro mai mÅ te tono ingoa nei, ina koa te hunga o te hapori ka kaha te pÄ o tÄnei ki a rÄtou."

Hei tÄna anÅ, "E whakahau ana mÄtou kia whai wÄhi mai te katoa hei Äwhina i te NZGB ki te whakatau tika mÅ te hapori, kia taunahatia i runga i te tikanga pai, kia whai tikanga, kia mau roa ai."

I whakaarotia e te NZGB te tono a te Hillpark Residents’ Association kia whakamanahia te ingoa o te tapa taone i tÄna hui o te HÅngongoi i tÄnei tau. I whakamÄrama rÄtou i Åna Ähuatanga mÄori noho taonga tuku iho ahurei, kua Äwhina nei ki te hanga tuakiri tapa taone e tika ana kia mÅhiotia. I takea mai te ingoa i ‘Te Hill’, tÄtahi kÄinga i hangaia i te tau 1910, ka hangaia anÅ i te 1925, e tohu ana anÅ i ngÄ uru rÄkau mÄori kua tupu mai anÅ, i tiakina hei papa rÄhui.

Ko ngÄ take matua i whakaaetia ai te tono ko te auroa o te whakamahia o te ingoa i te rohe, ka hoki nei ki te tau 1961 i te whanaketanga tuatahi, i te tautokohia e te Manurewa Local Board, me te hunga noho ki reira, tae atu ki tÄtahi petihana neke atu i te 360 ngÄ waitohu, me te whakaae a te katoa ki ngÄ pou tawhÄ mÅ te tapa taone.

Ko ngÄ pou tawhÄ kua takoto mÅ Hillpark ka whai i te Manga o Puhinui ki te raki, i te Huanui Matua 1 (Huanui o TÄmakimakaurau) ki te rÄwhiti, i Alfriston Road ki te tonga me Great South Road ki te uru.

Ka kitea Ätahi atu kÅrero, tae atu ki ngÄ pou tawhÄ tÅ«turu me te Ähua o te tÄpae whakaaro mai i www.linz.govt.nz/hillpark.