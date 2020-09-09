Celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori with interactive online events - Horowhenua Council

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 18:17

Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori celebrates and promotes te Reo MÄori as one of the national languages of New Zealand, and Horowhenua is joining the fun.

Horowhenua District Council and MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority have partnered to offer a range of interactive online events between Friday 28 August and Sunday 20 September 2020, with prizes up for grabs during MÄori Language Week from Monday 14 September to Sunday 20 September. Libraries Horowhenua will also join in, using te Reo in displays, activities and greetings at library venues and on social media. Horowhenua District Council’s Cultural Outcomes Lead Aroha Pakau said the interactive events were designed to bring people together.

"We wanted to build connections between people at a time when we have to stay physically distanced from each other. We’ve put together an online programme of activities everyone can enjoy to celebrate and learn about MÄori language and culture," she said.

There is an online shout out challenge to show us your pÅ«kana, where friends and whÄnau are encouraged to get together, shout out to someone and then show us their pÅ«kana.

A second online challenge offers the chance to design your own facemask with any design to be in with a chance to win.

To encourage a more musical note to the week, a song and rap competition challenges our local singers and songwriters to write a short verse with the phrase ‘Kia kaha te Reo MÄori’ included.

All challenges come with a prize of a $50 New World voucher for the winning entries. In recognition of the ‘MÄori language moment’ to be celebrated at midday on Monday 14 September, Horowhenua District Council will broadcast a live stream waiata on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HorowhenuaDC, with residents of the district encouraged to participate at home, at work, or wherever you may be!

Mrs Pakau said Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori is a great time to take the opportunity to learn Te Reo MÄori.

"Tetaurawhiri.govt.nz has some great resources and our activities are designed to encourage people to speak the language - I encourage everyone, especially our tamariki and rangatahi, to give them a go. Let’s go Horowhenua, Kia kaha te Reo MÄori!"

Sillena McGregor, MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority Board Member, encouraged Horowhenua to give te Reo MÄori a go. "Te Reo MÄori is our native language and we as a people strive to protect and maintain it. Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori is an opportunity for us to promote the everyday use of Reo MÄori over the week and we are excited for the activities planned in our rohe. It doesn’t matter how much or little you can speak - the main thing is to give it a go, Horowhenua! Kia kaha te Reo MÄori!"

For more information, visit https://www.horowhenua.govt.nz/Places-Events/Te-Wiki-o-te-Reo-Maori