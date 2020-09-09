$4.3 million for Auckland Powerball player

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 21:50

Powerball’s winning streak continues with a lucky Auckland Powerball player taking home $4.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The $4.3 million prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Tonight’s win comes just days after an Auckland Powerball player scored themselves $4.2 million and only one week after a Christchurch Powerball player won a life-changing $10.5 million. The $10.5 million winner is looking forward to celebrating with a cook-up at home with his family and treating himself to his dream car - a Lamborghini.

"Tonight’s lucky winner is the 20th Powerball winner of 2020, it’s amazing how many lives have been changed overnight with Powerball already this year, and it’s only September! We can’t wait to chat with New Zealand’s newest multi-millionaire," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

Two other Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from New Plymouth and Dunedin.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Level 2 Lotto NZ counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.