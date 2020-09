Early Childhood Education qualifications consultation - NZQA

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 11:10

Consultation is open on the reviewed Early Childhood Education (ECE) qualifications.

For further details, please visit the consultation on reviewed ECE qualifications at Levels 2-6 webpage.

Enquiries and/or feedback may be sent to ecequals.review@nzqa.govt.nz.

