NZDF connects to Selwyn District wastewater network - Selwyn District Council

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 12:05

The New Zealand Defence Force and Selwyn District Council have signed an agreement enabling Burnham Military Camp to connect to the Council’s wastewater network.

As part of the agreement, NZDF will build a new wastewater pump station, pipeline and emergency storage tanks at the Burnham Military Camp. Wastewater from the camp will be pumped to the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant on Burnham School Road. NZDF will pass ownership of the pump and pipeline, once built, to the Council.

Construction on the pump station and pipeline will commence in September, with commissioning expected in March next year.

Until now, Burnham Military Camp has been treating and disposing of its own wastewater using an oxidation pond and border dyke irrigation system which had, in recent times, struggled to fully meet the requirements of its resource consent.

Head of Defence Estate and Infrastructure Mark Brunton welcomed the agreement.

"I am delighted we have been able to reach an agreement with Selwyn District Council that benefits Burnham Camp, the wider community and the environment. It will secure effective and reliable wastewater management for Burnham Military Camp into the future, and take advantage of economies of scale to achieve a higher level of treatment at Council’s state of the art Pines wastewater treatment plant."

Selwyn District Council Group Manager Infrastructure Murray Washington says the agreement strengthens the important relationship between the Council and New Zealand Defence Force.

"We’re pleased to support the community at Burnham Military Camp through this agreement, which will help with the ongoing maintenance and growth of the district’s wastewater networks. It is a good example of the ongoing investment that NZDF makes into our district and the partnership approach we take to working with them."