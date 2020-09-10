Lesbos fire exposes the risk of COVID-19 in refugee camps worldwide

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 12:09

The fire and evacuation of 13,000 people from a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos following an outbreak of COVID-19 is a warning sign of emerging tensions as refugee camps around the world battle the virus.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in some of the world’s largest refugee camps, after months of keeping the virus largely at bay. These new outbreaks come along with lockdowns and movement restrictions, increasing tension.

In recent days, 32 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths have been reported in the Rohingya refugee settlement in Bangladesh; yesterday two cases were recorded in Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan; and dozens of cases have now been reported in camps in Uganda and Kenya.

"We have long feared and warned about what would happen in crowded refugee camps, where social distancing is almost impossible, and where lockdowns on movement and tight restrictions over humanitarian access are creating dehumanising conditions," said Andrew Morley, World Vision International President and CEO

He said the international community must not only support efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 within camps but also ensure refugees, especially children, lived in conditions with physical and emotional support to give them hope.

"Providing masks, hand washing stations and decent camp conditions that allow people to stay safe, clean and healthy is essential," said Mr Morley. "But it’s vital we rescue the education of this generation of children, and make sure parents have the chance to safely earn an income. Humanitarian agencies must also be able to provide the psycho-social support that is so clearly needed,"

World Vision is urging governments to ensure continuing humanitarian access to camps, for refugee schools to open wherever safely possible and for food and cash assistance distributions to be securely conducted and fully funded.

COVID-19 has the potential to impact 26 million refugees around the world. World Vision is responding to the devastating impact of COVID-19 in 70 countries and has reached more than 45 million people with interventions that limit the spread of the disease, strengthen health systems and workers, support children through education, child protection, food security and livelihoods as well as advocacy to protect vulnerable children.