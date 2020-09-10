First meeting of Fire and Emergency Marlborough Local Advisory Committee

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 12:27

A significant milestone was reached this week with the first meeting of the Fire and Emergency Marlborough Local Advisory Committee.

Local Advisory Committees (LACs) are responsible for providing independent advice from a local perspective to the Fire and Emergency Board to inform local emergency planning. They will work closely with a wide range of people to do this, including the local Fire and Emergency management team.

Marlborough LAC chair Trevor Hook says the committee’s first face-to-face meeting on 7 and 8 September was a tangible step forward for the committees and for Fire and Emergency.

"It was a valuable opportunity to come together as a committee and to meet with members of Fire and Emergency’s regional leadership team.

The Committee is looking forward to contributing to the strategic direction of Fire and Emergency, with a focus on the needs of the local community."

Fire and Emergency Area Manager for Tasman-Marlborough Grant Haywood says it was great to be part of the first meeting.

"One of Fire and Emergency’s main strategic priorities is building resilient communities. To do this, we must have a deep understanding of communities’ needs so we can ensure our services remain effective. That is where our Local Advisory Committee will help shape our support for Marlborough by providing a strong local perspective on what matters to those who live here. This first meeting is a big step forward in ensuring that our local and national planning reflects our community’s voice."

Wider LAC community engagement is expected to begin in early 2021.

More information about our first seven Local Advisory Committees in Northland, TairÄwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, the West Coast, Marlborough, and Otago is available on the Fire and Emergency website (fireandemergency.nz/LACs).