Permanent 30km speed limit over Titirangi - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 13:35

A permanent 30km speed limit is now in place over Tītīrangi, making the busy recreational area much safer for pedestrians.

The reduced 30km zone extends from the Ranfurly St and Queens Drive intersection, over Tītīrangi Drive and ends at the intersection with Endcliffe Road.

Speed signs have been installed to reduce vehicle speeds in time for the upcoming Tītīrangi Everest Challenge, which brings hundreds of pedestrians to the maunga daily.

The reduced speed limit follows a Council decision in February to also implement a one-way traffic system over Tiītīrangi with distinct separation of vehicle and pedestrian lanes.

The first stage of construction for the one-way traffic system will begin in late October, starting from Queens Drive to the summit. Stage two will continue from the summit down to Endcliffe Road.

Turnaround areas for vehicles, traffic calming measures, road marking, retaining walls and further signage will be installed to enable the one-way system.

The entire project will be staged over two years.

This work follows extensive consultation and engagement as part of the Titirangi Reserve Management Plan.

Council led an online survey of community aspirations for the Titirangi Summit Redevelopment project, which showed 72 percent of people agreed the road should become one-way.