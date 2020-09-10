Next steps for Taruheru River Walkway - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 13:39

The Taruheru River Walkway project is gaining momentum, following approval by Council’s Sustainable TairÄwhiti Committee to include it in the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

At today’s meeting the Committee recommended Council approve a budget of $62,000 for the local share of a business case to access external funding for the walkway project.

In order for Council to be eligible for a 68 percent subsidy funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, it needs to develop a detailed business case, defining the problems, benefits and investment objectives for the project.

The business case will provide the basis for external grant fund applications.

The $7.2m project was was previously included in the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan and programmed to begin in 2021/22, with 100 percent external funding. However there was previously no budget for the business case to advance the project.

It is the only walking and cycling project planned for the next LTP and to be included in the 2021-24 National Land Transport Plan.

Council’s spatial plan, TairÄwhiti 2050, sets out the vision for the region over the next 30 years and includes the aspiration for Gisborne city to be the cycle capital of New Zealand.