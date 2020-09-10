Great Lake Pathway officially opened - Taupo District Council

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 13:57

The Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern officially opened the Great Lake Pathway today, at a small ceremony on the lakefront.

The ceremony celebrated the completion of the lakefront path upgrade, which commenced in January, and included widening of the path and erosion control works to create a more user-friendly experience for locals and visitors, accommodate an increase and changing use of our lakefront, and enhance the cultural importance of this outstanding natural area.

Mayor David Trewavas said having the Prime Minister join to celebrate the opening with the community and local hapu and landowners Waipahihi C75 Trust was a real delight.

"This project has been a significant undertaking over the last eight months, including pouring over 4km of concrete, and it was fitting to be able to celebrate this final milestone with the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern," he said.

"The upgraded pathway looks amazing, the team have done a fantastic job. The attention to detail surrounding the significance to local iwi and hapu is a real highlight.

"This is a real asset to the district and one we can all be proud of - and use regularly - with improved access for all users."

The final cost of the pathway upgrade along the 4km stretch from Lake Terrace to Rainbow Point is $4,160,000 and covers widening and improving the walkway surface, addressing safety concerns, important erosion control work, and improved design that reflect the values of local hapu.