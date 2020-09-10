Apprenticeship comes at the perfect time for Isaac - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 14:20

With a baby on the way and a lack of hours at his last job planting pine trees, a civil construction apprenticeship came at exactly the right time for 21-year-old Isaac Kingi.

Gisborne’s Currie Construction has employed Isaac to work on roading projects funded by Gisborne District Council’s $54.2m Provincial Growth Fund investment.

"Having steady employment to provide for my family means so much to me for this next stage of my life," said Mr Kingi.

"I’m lucky enough to be getting a lot of training, doing courses and I’m looking forward to getting all of my tickets."

Up to 200 people are working across the 21 PGF-funded roading projects every month and more than 30 new jobs have been created at local roading contractors in the last two months due to the increase in work.

Director Sam Currie says the investment from the PGF has given Currie’s the opportunity and confidence to grow even further and take on new people, including Isaac as an apprentice.

"The PGF funding has changed things from an employment and training perspective and the shift in focus for the funding has been great. We now have 16 staff completing their carpentry apprenticeships and on their way to getting qualified.

"The team is really pushing hard to get their tickets - it’s good to see," said Mr Currie.

Isaac has made a good first impression at Currie’s and will be working closely with experienced construction staff.

"I’m excited about what’s ahead and I’m gaining skills and experience that I can take with me through life and pass on to my children," he said.

Gisborne District Council has invested $30m of PGF funds into the local road network since May 2019 and a further $20m of works will be completed by the end of 2020.