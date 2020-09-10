Napier Council considers All Waters Communications and Engagement Strategy

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 14:51

Residents and ratepayers will have plenty of chances in the coming months and years to learn more about Council’s water programme, says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

The All Waters (drinking water, stormwater, wastewater) Communications and Engagement Strategy was formally presented to the Sustainable Napier committee this morning, and will be presented to the full Council for adoption at the next available meeting.

"We know people have been affected by water issues. The community has high expectations of us, and what we know now is that it may take time to find the right solutions due to the complexity of our infrastructure. The more we share what we are doing with the community, and ask for their help where we can, the more we will all understand about what needs to be done, and when, for our community," says Mayor Wise.

Well before we confirmed water as the top priority late last year, plans for all water infrastructure were in development. This included the development of the strategy, which was delayed somewhat by the pandemic. A working group comprising staff, and Councillors Nigel Simpson and Sally Crown developed the strategy and the framework.

The framework is necessary to ensure visibility of all water projects and operational programmes, and that communications and engagement is approached in a consistent manner.

Additional funding allocated to address infrastructure asset issues, compliance with regulations and the resolution of specific issues, such as dirty water, impacts all present and future residents.

NCC has contributed to the Three Waters Review, which takes a regional view, and will champion effective water services for the Napier community through central government’s current reform processes. But it is important that work continues on improvements to Napier’s water services and that we share our progress with the community.

For more information about Napier water projects, go to www.napier.govt.nz search keyword #water.