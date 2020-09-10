Tokoroa CBD project delay - South Waikato Council

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 15:14

The Tokoroa CBD project has unfortunately been delayed again due to various issues.

The building contractor Burton Construction has been forced to push the programme completion date out due to a delay in securing steel for the toilet columns, weather issues, sub-contractor staffing and competing project issues and COVID-19 supply issues.

Mayor Shattock and Councillors expressed their strong disappointment at the further delay at a Council meeting today.

"This unfortunately reflects poorly on Council and the contractor," said Mayor Shattock. "It is extremely frustrating and frankly exhausting knowing that these delays are out of our direct control."

Moving forward, Council has worked closely with Burton Construction and Downer on a new programme that supports both contractors to coordinate site works together while minimising impacts on each other.

The programme of works yet to be completed includes the building construction of the toilet columns and shelter, being done by Burtons and surrounding environment, which is being done by Downer. Unfortunately much of the Downer work cannot be achieved or even started until Burton has completed foundations for the toilet columns.

Jeff Burton expressed his dismay at the delay as well. "I acknowledge that the further delay makes Council and ourselves look bad. Post COVID-19 operations are complex and we are doing everything we can to push the project along."

While project delays have been frustrating, Council remains hugely positive about the positive impact the new Leith Place will have on Tokoroa.