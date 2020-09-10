Rates relief available for households significantly impacted by Covid-19 - council

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 15:46

Ratepayers whose livelihood has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged apply for a discount on their Hamilton City Council rates.

Council is offering a rebate to provide targeted support for residential ratepayers whose income has been directly affected by COVID-19.

Ratepayers who are receiving financial support (benefit or accommodation supplement) from Work and Income (WINZ), or whose household income has reduced by 30% or to below $60,000 as a result of COVID-19, and have a minimal level of savings and investments, are eligible.

Applicants are required to show evidence that their drop in income is a direct result of COVID-19.

The rebate is up to 50% of a homeowner’s quarterly rates instalment, to a maximum of $564.

Council initially introduced the rebate in April as part of its COVID-19 12-point recovery plan.

More than $50,000 was waived from May’s quarterly rates instalment across 164 rebate applications.

As part of its 2020/21 Annual Plan, Council continued the rebate for this financial year (July 2020 to June 2021).

Financial Support Services Manager Matthew Bell says the decision to extend the rebate for another 12 months was prudent given the recent return to Alert Level 2 and potential for further impacts.

"Offering a rebate for households significantly impacted by COVID-19 is just one of the levers we’ve pulled to help our city recover," he says.

"Every year, we also offer a substantial rebate for low-income earners and administer the nationwide rebate scheme on behalf of the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA)."

To apply for the COVID-19 rate rebate, see here - https://hamiltoncitycouncil.cmail20.com/t/t-l-xljskk-xitilqjd-r/

or email rates@hcc.govt.nz.

See here for more information about the DIA and Hamilton City Council rebates - https://hamiltoncitycouncil.cmail20.com/t/t-l-xljskk-xitilqjd-y/

Ratepayers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 but aren’t eligible for the rebate are also encouraged to contact us to discuss a payment plan.